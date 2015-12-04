Brazil Eletrobras says to pay debts of 2 distributors up for sale

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's state electric energy company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA told Reuters it hopes to resolve the overdue debts of two of its distributors in December, so that it can renew their concessions expiring in July and sell them by the end of 2016.
Eletrobras, as the company is known, said the distributors are Amazonas Energia in the state of Amazonas and Cepisa in Piaui state. The Mines and Energy Ministry said the subsidiaries' debts need to be resolved before their expiring concessions can be renewed. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: