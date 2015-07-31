UPDATE 1-Eletrobras executives request leave during graft probe

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
(Adds details of investigation)
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, July 31 Two senior executives at Brazil's state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA told Reuters on Friday that they had requested leave as a corruption investigation sweeps the country's largest electric utility.
Valter Cardeal, head of generation at the holding company known as Eletrobras, and Adhemar Palocci, head of planning and engineering at the Eletronuclear unit, denied reports of their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme at the company.
On Tuesday, Brazilian police arrested two executives involved in building a nuclear power plant for Eletrobras, pulling the utility into a corruption scandal that has engulfed state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
"Operation Radioactivity" has focused on the Eletronuclear division, which is building a third nuclear-power reactor at Angra dos Reis, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Rio de Janeiro.
"We want to let the internal investigation run its course without disruptions," said Palocci, brother of the former finance minister, Antonio Palocci, who served as chief of staff to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Law firm Hogan Lovells is expected to wrap up its internal probe for Eletrobras in October. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.