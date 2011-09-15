版本:
Brazil denies environment license for El Paso

BRASILIA, Sept 15 Brazilian environment agency Ibama on Thursday said it denied an environmental permit for El Paso Corp EP.N to explore for oil off the coast of the state of Bahia. (Reporting by Leo Goy, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alden Bentley)

