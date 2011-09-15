UPDATE 1-Brazil denies El Paso oil exploration license

* Agency denies environmental permit for exploration
* Brazil says El Paso has not reduced eco dangers enough
* Oil area has coral reefs, endangered whales, turtles
BRASILIA, Sept 15 Brazilian environment agency
Ibama on Thursday said it denied an environmental permit for El
Paso Corp EP.N to explore for oil and gas off the coast of
the state of Bahia.
Ibama said it had decided not to grant a license to El Paso
to explore the Pinauna field in the BM-CAL-4 block in the
shallow Atlantic Ocean waters of the Camamu/Almada Basin south
of the city of Salvador.
"The company did not manage to minimize the environmental
impacts and risks of the operation, nor did it explore
locational and technological alternatives that would make it
more compatible with the sensitivity of the region," Ibama said
in a statement.
An El Paso media relations manager in Houston said he could
not comment because he had not been informed of the decision.
More than 80 percent of Brazil's oil is produced from
fields off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) recently said the state
authorities have ordered more platform shutdowns in the wake of
the massive BP (BP.L) Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
(Reporting by Leo Goy and Jeb Blount, writing by Brian
Ellsworth; editing by Jim Marshall)