UPDATE 1-Brazil denies El Paso oil exploration license

* Agency denies environmental permit for exploration

* Brazil says El Paso has not reduced eco dangers enough

* Oil area has coral reefs, endangered whales, turtles

BRASILIA, Sept 15 Brazilian environment agency Ibama on Thursday said it denied an environmental permit for El Paso Corp EP.N to explore for oil and gas off the coast of the state of Bahia.

Ibama said it had decided not to grant a license to El Paso to explore the Pinauna field in the BM-CAL-4 block in the shallow Atlantic Ocean waters of the Camamu/Almada Basin south of the city of Salvador.

"The company did not manage to minimize the environmental impacts and risks of the operation, nor did it explore locational and technological alternatives that would make it more compatible with the sensitivity of the region," Ibama said in a statement.

An El Paso media relations manager in Houston said he could not comment because he had not been informed of the decision.

More than 80 percent of Brazil's oil is produced from fields off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) recently said the state authorities have ordered more platform shutdowns in the wake of the massive BP (BP.L) Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (Reporting by Leo Goy and Jeb Blount, writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Jim Marshall)