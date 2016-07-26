Brazil's Energisa prices offer at 18.5 reais, near ceiling

SAO PAULO, July 26 Energisa SA priced on Tuesday
an offering of new stock near the upper end of a suggested
range, signaling a stronger industry outlook will bolster plans
by Brazil's No. 6 power distributor to cut debt.
According to data obtained from securities industry watchdog
CVM, Energisa sold 61.5 million units, and placed a combined
22.52 million units in supplementary and additional allotments.
The company expected to price the units - comprised of one
Energisa common share and four preferred shares - between 16
reais and 20 reais each.
Reuters reported earlier in the day that the offering was to
be priced at 18.50 reais, fetching 1.137 billion reais ($348
million) in primary proceeds, that is excluding supplementary
and additional allotments.
