UPDATE 1-Brazil seeks buyers for abandoned Abengoa transmission, wind projects

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO Jan 22 Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Friday it held talks this month with various investors in the transmission line and wind sectors to feel out potential interest in taking over local projects abandoned by Spain's financially distressed Abengoa SA.

The ministry told Reuters it had met with executives from local and international energy firms including Spain's Cymimasa and Elecnor, China State Grid and Brazil's Engevix and Alupar. It also met with wind investors from Italy's Enel Green Power and local firm Casa dos Ventos.

The ministry said in an email that it was seeking investors to take over Abengoa's transmission line and wind farm projects in an effort to avoid delays in delivery of new energy supplies.

Among other projects, Abengoa had been building an important transmission line that will link the massive 11,233 megawatt Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the lower Amazon state of Para with the grid.

Abengoa estimated that 1.5 gigawatts of wind generation capacity would be connected to transmission lines it was constructing. The Spanish company said in a statement it was in constant contact with local authorities to find a solution.

The indebted Spanish renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa declared insolvency on Nov. 25 in Spain.