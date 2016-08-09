Brazil's EPE to defend hydroelectric projects with reservoirs

SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazil's electric energy research company EPE, which sets policy for the sector, will support the installation of hydroelectric dam projects with reservoirs within reason, backing off the previous administration's policy.

Luiz Barroso, president of EPE, told Reuters that the government would also seek to set prices for upcoming energy auctions, which are realistic and do not rely on unsustainable subsidies, in order to attract investors into the sector. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)