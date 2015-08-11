Brazil to contract $53 bln for energy sector by 2018

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BRASILIA Aug 11 Brazil's government plans to sign contracts worth 186 billion reais ($53 billion) for energy generation and transmission between August 2015 and December 2018, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The investment plan includes auctions for 37,600 kilometers of transmission lines. Hydroelectric dams should account for 11,000 megawatts of plans to generate between 25,000 and 31,500 megawatts of energy, the statement said.
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.