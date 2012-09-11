版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 00:06 BJT

Brazil inflation seen lower on power rate cuts -Mantega

BRASILIA, Sept 11 A sharp reduction in electricity rates will likely slash about 1 percentage point off Brazil's consumer price index next year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

The government unveiled on Tuesday a string of measures to slash electricity rates for companies and households in a bid to bolster economic growth.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐