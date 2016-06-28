Brazil oil research park woos L'Oreal, Inbev as petro-market slips

| RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 When U.S. data storage
provider EMC Corp opened an oil and gas research center
in Rio de Janeiro's Technology Park in 2014, it failed to
anticipate a looming downturn in Brazil's booming oil industry.
Today, the park's main tenant, state-controlled oil company
Petrobras, is hemorrhaging money amid slumping oil prices and
the site's administrator, the Federal University of Rio de
Janeiro, is trying to diversify.
The energy industry is still a priority "but it's no longer
our exclusive goal," the park's executive director José Carlos
Pinto said.
The research park sprouted up on university land from 2007
after the discovery of Brazil's offshore 'subsalt' region where
giant resources are trapped under a layer of mineral salts far
beneath the seabed under a mile and a half of ocean.
Funded by a percentage of Brazilian oil revenues, the park
grew in the wake of big offshore discoveries and has received
about 2 billion reais ($584 million), most of it for petroleum
research.
But funding dwindled in the last two years as oil prices
fell and corruption allegations plagued Brazil's debt-ridden
Petrobras.
A more diverse group of tenants are moving in, including
cosmetics maker L'Oreal and Ambev SA, the
local unit of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, the world's
biggest brewer.
Rio de Janeiro's Fundação Oswaldo Cruz, a leader in research
into the Zika virus and one of the world's top tropical medical
institutes, is also in talks to open facilities there.
While the "subsalt" fields south of Rio still beckon, the
challenges faced by the park are a stark illustration of how
the crude price slump has endangered energy research and
exploration in Brazil at a time when the country needs an
innovative oil sector to help it overcome its worst recession in
decades.
Key tenants at the R&D center - located on an island between
shantytowns, highways, Rio's international airport, a sewage
treatment plant and the postcard expanse of the city's Guanabara
Bay - include oil service providers Schlumberger NV,
Baker Hughes Inc and Halliburton Co.
It is home to more than 50 companies and independent
research labs.
REINVENTION
With 90 percent of companies there focused on the oil
industry, attracting new businesses is crucial, EMC's Pinto
said.
EMC had tried to reinvent its 3,000 square meter (32,291
square foot) facility almost from the outset, taking on projects
for the finance, telecommunications and health industries.
General Electric Co, which spent 500 million Brazilian reais
($150 million) on a sleek multi-focus R&D center can boost
attention on its renewable energy, aviation and health care
businesses as demand for oil research slumps.
L'Oreal expects to complete a research center to develop
hair, skin, body, nail and deodorant products in the first half
of 2017.
"For us, it's always interesting to be surrounded by
innovative companies," L'Oreal said in a statement.
Ambev, Brazil's dominant brewer, is also well along with
construction of its research center that will initially contract
about 60 researchers.
Falling oil prices slashed the sliver of Brazilian oil
revenue that, by law, companies must direct to research at
certified local institutions such as Rio's Federal University.
Between 2014 and 2015, it fell by 26 percent to 1 billion reais
($292 million).
Much of the cash spent went directly to universities and not
to the corporate research centers. This resulted in the
universities contracting the services of the research centers
rather than the other way around, as was intended.
"Laboratories were built and now you don't have the demand
necessary to maintain them," said Jose Mauro Ferreira, head of
ABESPetro, Brazil's oil service company association.
Meanwhile, oil and oil service companies have underused labs
and scientists at their giant, new buildings.
But despite the troubles the park has achieved some
successes. Since 2010, when Schlumberger, the first big tenant,
moved in, companies at the park have filed for 56 patents in
Brazil, 15 of them last year.
($1 = 3.4213 Brazilian reais)
