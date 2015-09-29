Brazil energy market settlement seen up to 90 pct insolvent -traders

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Energy traders in Brazil said
on Tuesday that the upcoming balance of payments expected in
October for supply contracts on the local energy market settled
by the CCEE clearing house would likely be 80 percent to 90
percent insolvent.
After nearly two years of drought, Brazil's hydroelectric
generators have been unable to produce enough electricity and
the energy market regulator Aneel said they must buy energy on
the spot market to cover their supply contracts.
The deteriorating conditions on Brazil's energy markets are
due to several hydroelectric companies that have secured court
injunctions suspending their requirement to cover these costs
for spot energy, local energy traders said.
