Brazil's JBS accused of violating Amazon rainforest protection laws

BRASILIA, March 31 The world's largest
meatpacker, Brazil's JBS SA, has for years knowingly
bought cattle that were raised on illegally deforested land,
turning a blind eye to regulations meant to protect the Amazon
rainforest, Brazil's environmental regulator has alleged.
The accusation comes even as JBS and other meatpackers in
Brazil, the top global exporter of beef, are reeling from a
corruption scandal. Police allege bribery of health
inspectors to overlook unsanitary conditions and forgo
inspections. JBS has denied wrongdoing and sought
to assure consumers that its products meet rigorous quality
standards.
Earlier this month, the environmental agency, IBAMA, ordered
the suspension of two JBS meat packing plants and 13 others in
southwest Pará state for buying cattle raised on pastures
cleared by slashing and burning the forest. It fined the company
24 million reais ($7.7 million).
JBS denied purchasing livestock from ranchers on land
blacklisted by IBAMA and won an injunction from a federal judge
allowing its plants to continue buying cattle. The agency is
appealing the ruling.
Brazilian authorities have long said cattle ranching is
responsible for more destruction of the Amazon than any other
activity. The world's largest rainforest is considered one of
the best natural defenses against global warming.
JBS is the only major Brazilian meatpacker involved in both
the inspection scandal and the rainforest protection probe.
IBAMA said no other big meatpackers are targeted in its Amazon
operation.
IBAMA said JBS bought 49,438 illegal cattle between 2013 and
2016, half of those directly from embargoed pastures and the
remainder by three-way "laundering" transactions to disguise the
source.
"They knew what they were doing," said Hindemberg Cruz,
IBAMA's executive manager in Marabá, a badly deforested area of
Pará. "We confirmed this was happening in 2013 and it continues
to happen in 2016." Cruz spoke to Reuters by phone from Marabá
this week.
In its latest operation, IBAMA said 84 percent of the
animals detected as coming from deforested lands were bought by
JBS.
In an emailed statement, JBS said it had no way of knowing
where cattle were raised when supplied by a legal rancher who
may have bought the herd from an embargoed ranch.
Emails exchanged in 2014 between deforestation researchers
and a JBS executive, reviewed by Reuters, showed the company
knew such cattle purchases were a problem for the industry
despite a self-policing commitment JBS and other firms made in
2009.
In the exchange with JBS director of sustainability Marcio
Nappo, researcher Daniela Alarcon asked if the company was aware
it was buying cattle raised on blacklisted land but later moved
to clean pastures. The problem, Nappo replied, "is structural
and goes beyond the ability of one single company to resolve."
Mauricio Torres, an environmentalist who teaches at the
Federal University of Western Pará, said the emails showed JBS
took advantage of the "laundering" of herds, which has become a
common practice in the Amazon.
JBS said in an email sent to Reuters this week that any
supplier found not to comply with JBS's strict standards was
blocked and became ineligible to sell livestock to the company.
"JBS does not currently purchase and has not purchased any
animals from the suppliers on the list of areas embargoed by
IBAMA," it said.
The company said it did not have access to the government's
system for tracking animals, and called for more readily
available information on blacklisted deforested areas.
Cruz, however, said this information was easily accessible
on the internet.
Brazil adopted self-policing measures following a spike in
deforestation, when Greenpeace threatened to name meatpackers
who bought cattle grazing on razed rainforest.
Publicly traded companies like JBS in 2009 began using the
same satellite data the government utilizes to track rainforest
clearings, which should allow them to see if a ranch shows signs
of recent deforestation.
The measure helped bring about a drastic decrease in beef
originating from deforested land. However, Amazon deforestation
is rebounding from a record low in 2012.
IBAMA's Cruz said the onus should be on the meat companies
to check their livestock sources properly with modern technology
available today and crosscheck with satellite imagery publicly
posted on the agency's website.
"They should be asking more questions," Cruz said.
