版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 08:32 BJT

Brazil needs fiscal discipline next year, says BTG Pactual CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 9 Brazil's presidential election and global market uncertainty reinforce the need to maintain fiscal discipline in Latin America's biggest country next year, banker Andre Esteves, chief executive of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, said.

"The electoral process and the uncertain outlook abroad reinforce the need for discipline and maturity in the fiscal area," Esteves said at an event in Sao Paulo late Monday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐