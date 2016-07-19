Brazil top court suspends ruling blocking WhatsApp message app

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's Federal Surpreme Court on Tuesday suspended a ruling by a low-tier judge ordering wireless phone carriers to block access to Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, the third such decision against the popular phone messaging app in eight months. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.