版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 04:47 BJT

Brazil top court suspends ruling blocking WhatsApp message app

SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's Federal Surpreme Court on Tuesday suspended a ruling by a low-tier judge ordering wireless phone carriers to block access to Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, the third such decision against the popular phone messaging app in eight months. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)

