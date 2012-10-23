版本:
Brazil cbank sees Oct foreign direct investment rising to $6 bln

BRASILIA Oct 23 Foreign direct investment in Brazil in October is expected to rise from the previous month to $6 billion, the central bank's chief of economic research Tulio Maciel said on Tuesday.

Brazil's posted FDI of $4.4 billion in September.

