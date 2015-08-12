Brazil fertilizer sales expected to fall in 2015 -Mosaic

SAO PAULO Aug 12 Fertilizer sales in Brazil
will likely be between 30 million and 31 million tonnes in 2015,
down from 32.2 million tonnes in 2014 due to market uncertainty,
the head of U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co in Brazil,
Floris Bielders, said on Wednesday.
Bielders said farmers were not booking sales as far in
advance as usual, which could result in a crunch at Brazilian
ports when the imported products finally arrive, potentially
resulting in delayed delivery.
Farmers will start planting the 2015/16 grain crops in
mid-September in Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer, and
analysts expect soy area to expand less than in recent years
with lower margins expected.
Late or decreased application of fertilizer could result in
lower yields from the upcoming crops.
"Farmers are waiting because there is a lot of volatility in
prices of the grains and of the fertilizers," Bielders told
Reuters at an event in Sao Paulo, adding that a weaker Brazilian
currency had made the cost of imported fertilizers more
expensive.
Farmers benefit from the real, which has been trading at its
weakest levels in 12 years, when they sell soybeans and other
crops that are priced in dollars.
Mosaic is the world's largest producer of finished phosphate
products.
