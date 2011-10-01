Brazil, FIFA to meet Monday on legal dispute-paper

* FIFA wants Brazil to suspend laws for 2014 Cup-paper
* Brazil law requires half-price tickets for elderly
* Brazil President Rousseff ready to compromise
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff plans to meet the president of soccer's world
governing body on Monday to resolve a legal dispute over the
2014 World Cup, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported.
FIFA has asked Brazil to suspend several laws while it
hosts the World Cup, including one that requires theatrical and
sports events to provide half-price tickets to people over 65,
the paper reported on Saturday.
The laws, FIFA says, threaten to increase the governing
body's costs, reduce its ability to protect its brands and
sponsors' trademarks and to saddle FIFA with other legal
liabilities, Estado said, citing Orlando Silva, Brazil's sports
minister.
Rousseff plans to meet FIFA President Joseph Blatter in
Brussels on Monday and is ready to compromise on a series of
FIFA complaints, Silva told the newspaper.
They include some prohibitions on alcohol sales and rules
that grant low-cost tickets to students and youth, the
newspaper said. She won't suspend the Elderly Persons' Statute
or consumer protection laws, it reported.
Rousseff's office would not confirm or deny a meeting.
Brazil's sports ministry and FIFA's media department did not
return phone calls Saturday.
FIFA's complaints come after criticism of delays in the
construction or repair of stadiums and the expansion of public
transport facilities for the World Cup. Allegations have also
been rising about cost overruns and corruption related to the
FIFA 2014 World Cup sponsors include Adidas (ADSGn.DE),
Coca-Cola (KO.N), Sony (6758.T), Anheuser-Busch InBev's
Budweiser unit (ABI.BR) and McDonald's (MCD.N) and Visa (V.N).
The World Cup Bill being debated in Congress, for example,
fails to provide sufficient penalties to companies and
individuals who sell pirate goods or infringe trademarks, it
said, citing Silva.
The penalties are three months to two years in jail or a
fine, which FIFA considers "innocuous," Estado reported.
(Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Doina Chiacu)