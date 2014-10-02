Brazilian M&A deals jump in third quarter despite election fears

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Oct 2 Mergers and acquisitions in
Brazil gained momentum in the third quarter despite rising
economic and political risks, as foreign companies and
private-equity firms scoured for takeover targets, hoping to tap
the country's long-term potential.
Companies announced $23.26 billion worth of deals in Brazil
between July 1 and Sept. 30, up 76 percent from $13.23 billion
in the prior quarter, according to a preliminary Thomson Reuters
report on M&A activity. About 136 deals were announced during
the third quarter, up from 120 in the prior three months, a gain
of 13 percent.
The surge in announcements came as tension heightened ahead
of Brazil's most unpredictable presidential election in 12
years. Brazilians will cast first-round ballots on Sunday.
Speculation last month that President Dilma Rousseff could
lose to a more business-friendly candidate triggered a market
rally, but that began to fizzle when she overtook rivals in
recent polls.
Strategic buyers brushed aside caution and raised their
exposure to Brazil by acquiring specific assets or tapping an
economy with a vast consumer base. Buyout firms such as GP
Investments Ltd and sovereign wealth funds like Singapore's GIC
were on the prowl, snapping up targets in sectors such as
tourism and education.
"All players, locals or foreigners, strategic or financial,
know that Brazil makes a lot of sense for their business plans,"
said Fernando Iunes, global managing director for investment
banking at Itaú BBA.
Growing activity in deals of greater complexity like
spinoffs, de-listings and debt restructurings put Credit Suisse
Group AG and Itaú BBA atop the rankings in terms
of value and number of deals, respectively. Bankers expect more
announcements to come after the election.
Still, deal flow fell on a year-to-date basis as the impact
of a recession, dwindling business confidence and political
uncertainty delayed some deals. The number of transactions fell
to 375 from 452 a year earlier, although total deal value rose
46 percent to $50.24 billion, the report showed.
Rothschild ranked first in deal volume in the first
nine months, working on 13 deals worth $23.26 billion. That
included Telefonica SA's $9.83 billion takeover of GVT
SA, a fixed-line and Internet broadband carrier, and Groupe
Lactalis SA's $233 million purchase of BRF SA's dairy
assets.
Itaú BBA will get credit for its role as an adviser on the
Telefonica-GVT deal, Brazil's biggest M&A transaction this year,
later in October.
Four years of economic stagnation and a slumping local
currency have driven asset prices lower, boosting the appeal of
targets and helping bids and offers to converge.
"The successful completion of deals that we recently saw
indicates that the price gap will narrow further," said Luiz
Muniz, Rothschild's head of Latin America investment banking.
