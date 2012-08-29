Brazil to boost financing of shipbuilding fund

* Capital program will not top 2.5 billion reais
* Comes as government ups infrastructure spending
Aug 29 The Brazilian government said on
Wednesday it will use some of its stake in the country's largest
lender to bulk up financing of shipbuilding projects at a time
when infrastructure investments are taking center stage.
Under terms of an executive decree, the Finance Ministry
will be allowed to transfer as much as 2.5 billion reais ($1.22
billion) worth of shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil
to the capital of the so-called Naval Construction
Guarantee Fund.
In recent weeks, Petrobras, Brazil's
state-controlled oil company, signed contracts with several
private sector groups for the construction of nine drilling rigs
that will be used to extract oil from deep sea wells off
Brazil's coast.
Separately, President Dilma Rousseff announced a $65 billion
plan to boost infrastructure investment earlier this month. The
plan targets improvements to highways and railroads, with
another package involving seaports and airports likely in
September.