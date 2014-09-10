Financing for Brazil infrastructure projects hinges on BNDES -Fitch

| SAO PAULO, Sept 10
SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Brazil's state development
bank, BNDES, which has grown exponentially in local
credit markets, will continue to play a central role in the
funding of infrastructure projects in Latin America's largest
economy, analysts at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
Credit from BNDES accounts for 23 percent of the value of
infrastructure projects in Brazil, according to estimates by
Fitch. The bank is considered Brazil's largest provider of
long-term funding for corporations and high-risk projects such
as infrastructure.
Two aspects of BNDES's role in the segment are likely to be
tracked by market participants, analysts said at a Fitch event
in Sao Paulo. The first is how projects will deal with an
apparent mismatch between BNDES-linked and market rate-related
borrowing costs. The second is how BNDES will begin to open
space for private-sector lenders and capital markets to fund
projects.
"It's hard to assess where the market's dynamics are headed,
but we see that the size of BNDES in this segment has grown too
big and the question is how risk will be transferred to other
players - and whether these other players will want that risk,"
Claudio Gallina, director of financial institutions at Fitch,
told Reuters.
The remarks highlight an aspect of BNDES's role in the
market since 2008, when it decided to step up loans to stem the
impact of the global financial crisis. Since then, its growing
relevance in local credit markets has inhibited other banks from
taking on credit risk and has held back the development of
deeper debt markets in Brazil. At present, between 12 and 17
percent of the loan books of Brazil's top 10 commercial banks,
including bonds, liens and guarantees, are allocated to
infrastructure, Gallina said.
On the issue of borrowing costs, there is a "dormant risk"
related to the wide gap between debt servicing expenses paid for
by projects with BNDES funds and the significantly higher costs
from funds stemming from notes or loans with commercial banks.
That risk could climb if the government decides to raise the
TJLP, the benchmark interest rate charged by the BNDES for its
loans, said Glaucia Calp, Fitch's senior director for Latin
America project finance.
"There's not a problem in the short term, relative to this
issue. But if the policy management of the TJLP changes, we
might have to assess the impact on projects' ability to service
their debt," Calp noted.
At present, infrastructure companies and individual projects
finance their operations by paying annual rates of about 13
percent on inflation-linked bonds they sell to investors and
over 14 percent rates on loans. BNDES charges a spread that
usually does not surpass 3 percentage points above the TJLP,
which has remained at 5 percent since the first quarter of 2013.
