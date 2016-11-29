Brazil's Ford to pay $64 mln to settle Rio Grande do Sul claim

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
SAO PAULO Nov 29 The local unit of Ford Motor Co will pay almost 217 million reais ($63.8 million) to Brazil's state of Rio Grande do Sul after the parties reached a settlement regarding a law suit, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the claim was related to Ford's cancellation, in 1999, of a project to build a manufacturing facility in Brazil's southernmost state. Instead, Ford decided to build the factory in the state of Bahia.
Cash-strapped Rio Grande do Sul will use the money to help pay state employees, Folha reported.
($1 = 3.4009 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.