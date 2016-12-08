Brazil regulator Cade fines foreign banks for currency manipulation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade said it reached an agreement with five large international banks, fining them a combined 183.5 million reais ($54 million) for forming a cartel in offshore foreign exchange markets.
The banks, which were accused of manipulating exchange rates of the Brazilian real, are Barclays Plc, Citicorp , Deutsche Bank SA, HSBC Bank Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Cade said late on Wednesday.
The banks agreed to admit to anti-competitive practices and cooperate with Cade in revealing how they manipulated exchange rates published by news agencies such as Reuters as well as the Central Bank of Europe. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.