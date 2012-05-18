Brazil c.bank sells all FX swaps offered at auction

SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's central bank sold $654 million of swap contracts at auction on Friday, which helped stem a sharp loss in the local currency amid renewed market concerns over Greece.

The bank said it sold all 13,0000 swaps contracts on offer. The contracts sold all mature on June 1.

Brazil's currency, the real, sharply pared losses just after the auction. It last traded 0.98 percent weaker at 2.0249 reais per U.S. dollar.