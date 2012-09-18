CORRECTED-New Fed easing to hurt emerging countries -Brazil finmin

(Corrects name to Guido in 1st para)
PARIS, Sept 18 The latest round of U.S.
quantitative easing will create many problems for emerging
countries and Brazil will take action to keep the real from
rising in value, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said
on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting with his French
counterpart Pierre Moscovici, Mantega voiced concerns that the
further monetary stimulus would lower the value of the dollar
and in turn hurt Brazilian competitiveness in export markets.
"We will continue to take measures to keep a devalued real,"
he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)