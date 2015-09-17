版本:
Brazil ethanol sales surge as economy crimps gasoline, diesel

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 Brazilian hydrated
ethanol sales jumped 56 percent in August compared with a year
earlier, Sindicom, an association of Brazilian fuels
distributors, said on Thursday, as state-run oil company
Petrobras declined to cut gasoline and diesel prices, making
biofuels more competitive.
    Meanwhile a slowing Brazilian economy caused gasoline sales
to fall 13 percent and diesel sales to fall 6.9 percent in
August compared with August 2014, said Sindicom, whose members
are responsible for about 80 percent of Brazilian fuel sales.
       
 Fuel Type               Change vs     Change    Change
                         August 2014   August    Jan-Aug vs
                                       vs July   year
                                                 earlier
 Hydrated Ethanol        56%           2.3%      45%
 Gasoline                -13           -4.0%     -6.9%
 Diesel                  -6.9          1.5%      -3.3%
 Vehicular Natural Gas   -7.1          -3.3%     -8.0
 
 (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)

