Brazil ethanol sales surge as economy crimps gasoline, diesel

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 Brazilian hydrated ethanol sales jumped 56 percent in August compared with a year earlier, Sindicom, an association of Brazilian fuels distributors, said on Thursday, as state-run oil company Petrobras declined to cut gasoline and diesel prices, making biofuels more competitive. Meanwhile a slowing Brazilian economy caused gasoline sales to fall 13 percent and diesel sales to fall 6.9 percent in August compared with August 2014, said Sindicom, whose members are responsible for about 80 percent of Brazilian fuel sales. Fuel Type Change vs Change Change August 2014 August Jan-Aug vs vs July year earlier Hydrated Ethanol 56% 2.3% 45% Gasoline -13 -4.0% -6.9% Diesel -6.9 1.5% -3.3% Vehicular Natural Gas -7.1 -3.3% -8.0 (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)