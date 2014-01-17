Brazil to allow fuel price rises of up to 8 percent - newspaper

SAO PAULO Jan 17 Brazil's government will allow
fuel price rises of between 4 percent and 8 percent, Folha de S.
Paulo newspaper reported on Friday citing unnamed officials.
It said state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
will be allowed to use the range as a
parameter, smoothing out the implementation of any fuel price
increase. Details of the government's fuel price policy have
been kept secret since a round of meetings last November.
Folha did not give a specific time frame for the increases.
Earlier this week it reported that some fuel price hikes could
come in June.
According to the newspaper, there should be two price hikes
per year.
Calls to the press offices of the finance ministry and
Petrobras seeking comment on the Folha report were not
immediately answered.
Part of the controversy involving a formula for fuel prices
stems from the government's concern over the impact of a price
hike on inflation. Consumer prices are rising close to 6 percent
a year, near the ceiling of the central bank's target. Transport
prices have a significant weighting in the IPCA consumer price
index.
Petrobras, as the company is known, on Nov. 30 raised
gasoline prices by 4 percent and diesel by 8 percent, less than
the market expected. Prices for domestic gasoline are about 15
percent below world prices, while those for diesel 18 percent
below, according to the estimates of several analysts.
At the time, Petrobras declined to say how future price
changes would be calculated and when they would be made,
insisting on secrecy to protect its commercial interests. The
company is Brazil's only refiner, and also the only fuel
importer willing to take a loss on imports.