Brazil total August fuel sales fall 1.8 pct led by ethanol -ANP

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 Brazilian sales of gasoline, diesel, ethanol and other fuels fell 1.8 percent in August to 74.37 million barrels compared with 75.77 million barrels in the same month a year earlier, Brazil's petroleum and biofuels regulator ANP said on Thursday.
Declines were led by hydrate ethanol sales which fell 14 percent to 8.5 million barrels in the month from 9.9 million barrels a year earlier and by diesel which fell 2.5 percent to 30.77 million barrels from 31.56 million barrels a year earlier.
Sales of C-Blend gasoline, which contains 27 percent anhydrous ethanol, rose 7.2 percent to 22.2 million barrels from 20.7 million barrels. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.