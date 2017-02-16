Fuel sales in Brazil fell 4.5 pct in 2016 -oil agency

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 16 Brazilian fuel sales fell to 135 billion liters in 2016, down 4.5 percent compared to the previous year, led by a sharp drop in sales of hydrate ethanol, national oil agency ANP said on Thursday.

Sales of C-Blend gasoline, which is mixed with ethanol, rose 4.6 percent. Sales of diesel and hydrate ethanol fell 5.1 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Jason Neely)