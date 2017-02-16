Fuel sales in Brazil fell 4.5 pct in 2016 -oil agency

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 16 Brazilian fuel sales fell to 135 billion liters in 2016, down 4.5 percent compared to the previous year, led by a sharp drop in sales of hydrate ethanol, national oil agency ANP said on Thursday.
Sales of C-Blend gasoline, which is mixed with ethanol, rose 4.6 percent. Sales of diesel and hydrate ethanol fell 5.1 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Jason Neely)
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results