2013年 8月 22日

Brazil's Rousseff has not discussed fuel price rise - spokesman

BRASILIA Aug 22 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff has not yet discussed a rise in fuel prices, her spokesman Thomas Traumann said on Thursday.

Brazilian newspapers had reported earlier Thursday that the government would raise gasoline and diesel prices in an effort to support state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , though the timing and size of such a move is not yet clear.

