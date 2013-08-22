Brazil's Rousseff has not discussed fuel price rise - spokesman

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BRASILIA Aug 22 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff has not yet discussed a rise in fuel prices, her spokesman Thomas Traumann said on Thursday.
Brazilian newspapers had reported earlier Thursday that the government would raise gasoline and diesel prices in an effort to support state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , though the timing and size of such a move is not yet clear.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.