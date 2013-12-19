版本:
Brazil 2013 diesel demand rose 4.3 percent in 2013 -association

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 Brazil diesel demand likely rose 4.3 percent, and gasoline demand increased 5.3 percent in 2013, fuel distribution association Sindicom said on Thursday.
