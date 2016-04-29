Brazil March gasoline output rises, diesel output falls - regulator

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 Brazilian production of gasoline rose in March compared with the same month a year earlier while output of diesel fell, Brazil's petroleum regulator ANP said on its website on Friday.
Production of A-type gasoline, or gasoline without any ethanol added, rose 17 percent to 14.4 million barrels in March compared with the same month in 2015 while diesel output fell 3.7 percent to 24.6 million barrels in the month. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.