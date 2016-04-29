版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 03:48 BJT

Brazil March gasoline output rises, diesel output falls - regulator

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 Brazilian production of gasoline rose in March compared with the same month a year earlier while output of diesel fell, Brazil's petroleum regulator ANP said on its website on Friday.

Production of A-type gasoline, or gasoline without any ethanol added, rose 17 percent to 14.4 million barrels in March compared with the same month in 2015 while diesel output fell 3.7 percent to 24.6 million barrels in the month. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐