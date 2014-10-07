Brazil asset managers have worst fundraising year since 2007

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Oct 7 Asset managers in Brazil raised
the lowest amount of money from investors in the first nine
months since at least 2007, a sign that the impact of this
month's presidential election, high borrowing costs and global
market turmoil are spooking market participants.
Pension funds, asset management firms and other specialized
money managers raised a net 31.37 billion reais ($13.1 billion)
from investors in the January-through-September period, Anbima,
the group that represents funds and investment banks in the
country, said on Tuesday. The number is half the average net
fundraising of 61 billion reais for the period since 2007.
The industry garnered 86.7 billion reais in the year-earlier
period, Anbima said.
The data underscore a trend seen since late last year, with
clients reluctant to pour money into asset management and hedge
funds, given the outlook. Yet, a strong recovery was witnessed
in the third quarter from the prior three months, with net
fundraising jumping to 21.4 billion reais from 7.2 billion reais
as demand soared for more liquid, less risky instruments.
Investors have turned heavily critical of President Dilma
Rousseff's heavy-handed intervention in some industries and her
reluctance to tackle growing imbalances on the fiscal and
external fronts. Rousseff is leading opinion polls and would
defeat opposition candidate Aécio Neves, a favorite of
investors, in a runoff scheduled for Oct. 26.
Among client segments, pension funds, private retirement
fund companies as well as retail investors were the only ones
that funneled money in to money managers in the first nine
months, Anbima said. In contrast, private banking, corporate
clients, foreign investors and pension funds cut exposure to
Brazilian markets via funds.
"Investors kept flying towards short-term instruments to
remain highly liquid," Carlos Massaru, a senior executive at
state-run Banco do Brasil SA's asset management division BB
DTVM, told reporters on a conference call. "Equities are
recovering, but for reasons not linked to fundamentals."
The numbers also provide fresh evidence of the impact on
investor perceptions of declining monetary stimulus in the
United States and a deterioration in Brazil's fiscal position.
Brazil has the world's seventh-largest fund industry, with
$1.14 trillion of assets under management.
($1 = 2.4025 Brazilian reais)
