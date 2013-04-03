Brazil's Gafisa receives four offers for Alphaville unit -report

SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa
SA received four offers for its high-end Alphaville
unit, including from Sam Zell's Equity International, a local
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Gafisa owns 80 percent of Alphaville, which could be worth
about 1.8 billion reais ($891 million). The sale would help
Gafisa reduce its debt, which is among the highest in Brazil's
construction sector.
For Zell, a deal could mark his return to an operation in
which he invested from 2006 through 2011. Equity International
led Gafisa's initial public offering, but sold the last of his
stake two years ago.
Other firms interested in Alphaville are asset management
company Hemisfério Sul Investimentos, a group formed by Patria
Investimentos and Blackstone, and private equity fund VBI Real
Estate, according to Valor Economico.
Spokesmen for Gafisa and Equity International were not
immediately available for comments.