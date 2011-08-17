UPDATE 1-Petrobras to import 630,000 barrels gasoline in Aug

* Petrobras imports 3.15 mln bbl gasoline so far in 2011
* Brazil consumes 430,000 barrels/day of gasoline
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will import 630,000 barrels of
gasoline this month, supply director Paulo Roberto Costa said
on Wednesday.
The director said imports of gasoline by the company have
totaled 3.15 million barrels so far in 2011, including the most
recent volumes expected in August.
"It's a relatively small value compared with our current
(total) consumption," Costa told Reuters, estimating that
actual daily consumption in Brazil was 420,000 to 430,000
barrels of gasoline.
He said he was unsure how much Petrobras would need to
import beyond August.
"When the stocks are low, we have to import, but it will
depend on the market from here out," said Costa, who earlier in
the month had dismissed the suggestion Petrobras would need to
import more fuel to avert a shortage at the pumps.
Petrobras imported 3 million barrels of gasoline in 2010,
the first time in nearly a decade that it had bought the motor
fuel from abroad. Petrobras is a regular importer of diesel.
The increase in gasoline demand is linked to the high price
of ethanol, after cane mills failed in the past couple of years
to keep ethanol output growing.
(Reporting by Denise Luna, writing by Brian Ellsworth and
Reese Ewing; Editing by John Picinich and Dale Hudson)