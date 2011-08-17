UPDATE 1-Petrobras to import 630,000 barrels gasoline in Aug

* Petrobras imports 3.15 mln bbl gasoline so far in 2011

* Brazil consumes 430,000 barrels/day of gasoline (Adds quotes, background)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 Brazilian state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) will import 630,000 barrels of gasoline this month, supply director Paulo Roberto Costa said on Wednesday.

The director said imports of gasoline by the company have totaled 3.15 million barrels so far in 2011, including the most recent volumes expected in August.

"It's a relatively small value compared with our current (total) consumption," Costa told Reuters, estimating that actual daily consumption in Brazil was 420,000 to 430,000 barrels of gasoline.

He said he was unsure how much Petrobras would need to import beyond August.

"When the stocks are low, we have to import, but it will depend on the market from here out," said Costa, who earlier in the month had dismissed the suggestion Petrobras would need to import more fuel to avert a shortage at the pumps.

Petrobras imported 3 million barrels of gasoline in 2010, the first time in nearly a decade that it had bought the motor fuel from abroad. Petrobras is a regular importer of diesel.

The increase in gasoline demand is linked to the high price of ethanol, after cane mills failed in the past couple of years to keep ethanol output growing. (Reporting by Denise Luna, writing by Brian Ellsworth and Reese Ewing; Editing by John Picinich and Dale Hudson)