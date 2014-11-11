版本:
Brazil airline Gol posts larger third-quarter loss

BRASILIA Nov 11 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA on Tuesday posted a third-quarter loss of 245.1 million reais ($95.87 million), above the loss of 197 million reais recorded in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and aircraft leasing, an industry gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, rose 24.2 percent to 462.8 million reais in the third quarter from a year ago. (1 US dollar = 2.5565 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
