Air France-KLM to invest $100 mln in Brazilian airline Gol

* Simon Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results and 9.4% year-over-year increase in quarterly dividend
SAO PAULO Feb 19 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has formed a strategic partnership with Air France-KLM that includes flight sharing and joint sales, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
As part of the deal, Air France-KLM will invest $100 million in Gol including buying $52 million of shares in the company.
* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping Co, Ltd
* Williams-Sonoma - Williams Sonoma launches food collaboration with Trisha Yearwood