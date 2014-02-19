版本:
Air France-KLM to invest $100 mln in Brazilian airline Gol

SAO PAULO Feb 19 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has formed a strategic partnership with Air France-KLM that includes flight sharing and joint sales, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Air France-KLM will invest $100 million in Gol including buying $52 million of shares in the company.
