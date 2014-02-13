Brazil retailer GPA fourth-quarter profit jumps 28 pct

SAO PAULO Feb 13 GPA ,
Brazil's biggest retailer, posted a fourth-quarter profit of 687
million reais ($285 million), 28 percent higher than a year
earlier, according to a Thursday securities filing.
Net income at the retailer controlled by French group Casino
beat an average estimate of 560 million reais in a
Reuters survey of analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
dipped 2 percent to 1.307 billion reais, below an average
estimate of 1.507 billion reais.