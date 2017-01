SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazil's Amaggi group will acquire 50 percent of Bunge's Miritituba-Barcarena port terminals in northeastern Brazil, the companies said on Tuesday in a statement announcing an expansion of their joint venture in the region.

The statement did not disclose the value of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval. The companies already operated barges in the region together. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Paul Simao)