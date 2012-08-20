Brazil poultry producers slow output as grains crimp margins

* Firms face cash flow, credit problems amid grain price spike

* Poultry output 10 pct below average in July - trade group

* Brazil is world's No. 1 chicken meat exporter

By Fabiola Gomes

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Brazil, the world's top chicken meat exporter, scaled back poultry output in July as the spike in grain prices crimped margins and hurt producers' cash flow, the head of the country's poultry association, Ubabef, said over the weekend.

Grains futures prices are hovering near the record levels reached last month after drought slashed production in the United States, the world's top producer of soy and corn, driving up the cost of these important sources of feed for poultry.

Francisco Turra, head of Ubabef, told Reuters that 20 of the association's 80 members, who range from small producers to large international exporters, were in financial difficulties because of the cost of feed.

"It's a crisis of the most serious kind in a sector that already works to very tight margins," he said.

Ubabef calculated that July's chicken meat production was 10 percent below the industry's average monthly output of 1.1 million tonnes due to the jump in the cost of grains, which account for about 60 percent of poultry producers' expenses.

Brazil alone accounts for 41 percent of the global trade in chicken meat, compared with 33 percent for the United States. Brazil is also a major grains producer and suffered drought problems that slashed soy and corn output early in the year.

This week, Brazil's largest meat producers, Brasil Foods , JBS, and Marfrig, announced they would raise their prices due to the higher cost of inputs.

Fitch Ratings downgraded its outlook on all three companies on Friday.

According to Ubabef, prices members are paying for soy have risen 80 percent in the last six months, and 40 percent for corn.

Turra said some producers were facing cash flow problems as grains traders demand immediate payment when it had been common practice to defer it. Banks were also tightening the supply of credit, he said, citing the case of one local producer, Diplomata, which has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Though drought in Brazil's soy belt left farmers vulnerable to a soybean shortage this year, producers are expected to increase output for the 2012/2013 crop by choosing to plant more soy instead of corn or cotton.