1 天前
Brazil ports group sees $47 mln in losses from Para protests
图片视频
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 晚上11点47分 / 1 天前

Brazil ports group sees $47 mln in losses from Para protests

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian private ports association ATP on Wednesday said it was expecting 150 million reais ($47 million) worth of losses from protests this month on a highway in northern Para state.

ATP said in a statement to Reuters that the losses would be caused by a lack of grains for transport from the riverside city of Miritituba, where grains traders Cargill Inc and Bunge Ltd opened terminals in recent years. Protesters blocking the highway have decried President Michel Temer's veto of legislation that would have reduced the area under protection at a national forest in the region. ($1 = 3.21 reais) (Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

