Regulator seeks speedy resolution of Grupo Rede bankruptcy

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 7 Brazilian regulators want to
speed up a plan to pull power holding company Grupo Rede Energia
SA out of bankruptcy protection in an effort to avert
service disruptions.
Administrators assigned to keep Rede Energia's companies
running during the bankruptcy process are running out of funds,
which could compromise basic upkeep and lead to spotty service,
Edvaldo Santana, head of energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday.
The process should be concluded ahead of a court-mandated
deadline in July, sources had told Reuters in late March.
"The process needs to be sped up or the situation could get
worse," Santana said at an Aneel board meeting, citing concerns
over smaller Grupo Rede companies currently under bankruptcy
administration.
Eight power distributors controlled by Rede Energia have
been under bankruptcy intervention since August.
Equatorial Energia SA and CPFL Energia
are in the process of acquiring Rede Energia for the
symbolic price of 1 real ($0.50) plus assumed debt and have the
exclusive right to conduct takeover talks with the government
and Rede's creditors.
The judge in the case expects to reach a conclusion in the
matter "over a relatively short timeline," Aneel
General-Director Romeu Rufino said on Tuesday.