Transgenic mosquito ready to join Brazil's war on Zika virus

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Jan 19 A genetically modified mosquito
has helped reduce the proliferation of mosquitoes spreading Zika
and other dangerous viruses in Brazil, its developers said on
Tuesday.
The self-limiting strain of the Aedes aegypti mosquito was
developed by Oxitec, the U.K.-subsidiary of U.S. synthetic
biology company Intrexon. The male mosquitoes are
modified so their offspring will die before reaching adulthood
and being able to reproduce.
Oxitec, which produces the mosquitoes in Campinas, announced
it will build a second facility in nearby Piracicaba, Sao Paulo
state, following strong results there in controlling the
population of the Aedes vector that also carries the dengue
virus.
Zika virus, first detected in Africa in the 1940's, was
unknown in the Americas until last year when it appeared in
northeastern Brazil. The virus has quickly spread through Latin
America.
Brazilian health authorities have linked the Zika outbreak
to a surge in the number of babies born with unusually small
heads, a damaging neurological condition called microcephaly.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a
travel advisory last week warning pregnant women to avoid 14
countries and territories in the Caribbean and Latin America
affected by the virus.
With Brazil's rainy season underway, authorities are
scrambling to fight the seasonal surge in mosquito populations.
Two weeks ahead of Carnival celebrations, a highlight of
Brazil's tourism calendar, officials want to stem international
concern about the virus. They also want to reassure travelers
who plan to attend the opening ceremonies of the 2016 Olympics
in Rio de Janeiro.
There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika, which causes mild
fever and rash.
Oxitec said its proprietary OX513A mosquito succeeded in
reducing wild larvae of the Aedes mosquito by 82 percent in a
neighborhood of Piracicaba, where 25 million of the transgenic
insects were released between April and November. Authorities
reported a big drop in dengue cases in the area.
"This is a powerful and versatile tool that can dramatically
reduce the levels of infestation, which is the core of Brazil's
prevention strategy right now," said Oxitec business development
director in Brazil, Glen Slade.
The transgenic mosquito know as OX513A was approved by
Brazil's National Technical Commission for Biosafety (CTNBio),
but needs authorization from health surveillance regulator
Anvisa to move to commercial production.
Oxitec began as a spin-off from Oxford University and was
acquired in September by Intrexon, which has provided resources
to invest in an expansion to fight the mosquito causing Brazil's
public health emergency, Slade said.
