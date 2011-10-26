Hot Sao Paulo property market not abating-study

* Prices have risen 30 pct annually since 2009

* Ibope sees no sign of decline in property prices

SAO PAULO Oct 26 Rising property prices in Brazil's biggest city show no signs of slowing, even after racking up an 85 percent jump over the past 30 months, market research firm Ibope said on Wednesday.

A strong job market and rising household income have given more Brazilians a chance to buy new homes in Sao Paulo, the country's industrial and financial hub, said Antonio Carlos Ruotolo, who conducts a survey on property prices in the city.

Including used properties, prices per square foot have climbed 62 percent since the firm began research in 2009.

The findings come in a real estate market with little reliable data for nationwide prices but clear signs of a steep runup in major cities, leading to concerns about the market's sustainability. [ID:nN24286303] [ID:nN11282491]

"There is still no sign of property prices settling, even as increases have been notable," Ruotolo told reporters. "Annual growth around 30 percent has kept up since 2009, without slowing down."

Although the trend should be for a deceleration in price gains in the mid- to long-term, "the numbers still don't show that," Ruotolo added. (Reporting by Vivian Pereira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)