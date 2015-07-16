UPDATE 1-Brazil to extend housing program despite budget cuts -official

(Adds details on next phase of program, background)
By Leonardo Goy and Cesar Bianconi
BRASILIA, July 16 Brazil's government will add
another 3 million homes to its "Minha Casa, Minha Vida"
low-income housing program while raising the value of homes
eligible for subsidies by "at least 10 or 11 percent," Minister
of Cities Gilberto Kassab said.
The program's third phase will be launched between August
and September, despite recent government efforts to rein in
spending this year, Kassab said in a late Wednesday interview in
Brasilia.
The program, which offers subsidies that vary by the region
in which beneficiaries live and their income levels, will
include a new income bracket, Kassab said.
Families in the lowest bracket, with a monthly household
income of up to 1,600 reais ($511.18), are eligible to receive
subsidies of up to 95 percent of their home's value. The new
bracket is designed for families earning between 1,600 and 2,300
reais a month, Kassab said, though he declined to comment on the
size of the subsidy those families will get.
The Minha Casa Minha Vida, or My Home My Life, program has
lent support to builders of low-income housing such as MRV
Engenharia SA and Gafisa SA's Tenda division
as economic headwinds weigh on the overall
home-building industry.
Shares of Gafisa were up about 1.5 percent in late morning
trading in Sao Paulo, while MRV shares gained about 1.2 percent.
($1=3.13 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Cesar Binaconi; Writing by Asher
Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Galloway)