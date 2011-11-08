Brazil's Hypermarcas bonds sink as outlook worsens

* Yields climb 80 basis points on Tuesday to 8.36 pct

* Bond has lost 8 cents on the dollar since Friday

* Company reported net loss, cut EBITDA estimates

* Analysts, investors see yields climbing further

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Yields on Hypermarcas' bonds jumped for a second day on Tuesday, highlighting concerns that the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods is in for a rough road as revenue growth slows and debt costs rise.

Prices for the bond due in April 2021 44915JAA8=RRPS have shed more than 9 cents on the dollar since Friday, pushing yields to their highest in a month after the company reported a third-quarter net loss and trimmed operational profit estimates for the year.

Hypermarcas' ability to grow and prevent its swelling debt burden from rising further is in doubt as Brazil's economic expansion loses momentum and the company's tougher commercial terms with clients face resistance. Shares (HYPE3.SA) have shed 63 percent this year -- the worst-performing stock in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP.

"Hypermarcas is such an overleveraged name with a weak growth story," said Leonardo Kestelman, who oversees $880 million of emerging market debt at Dinosaur Securities in Sao Paulo. "People are running away from those stories."

The yield on the bond gained 80 basis points to 8.36 percent late on Tuesday afternoon, compared with 7.56 percent on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Yields climb when the perception about a company's ability to honor its debt deteriorates.

Hypermarcas lowered the estimate for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for a second time this year. A lower EBITDA, as the indicator is known, means that it could take longer for the company to reduce its $3.1 billion debt.

Adding to worries among bondholders, cash holdings at the Sao Paulo-based company fell 23 percent in the quarter to about $1.3 billion as EBITDA slumped and debt servicing costs soared. EBITDA is a widely used gauge of profitability.

The tumble in bond and stock prices is increasing pressure on Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo to ease payment terms with clients, dispose of non-core assets and better integrate the 20-plus acquisitions that the company made since early 2008.

"We do not foresee any important positive trigger other than some assets sales already expected, and believe 2012 will be a year of still low free cash flow generation," wrote Isabella Bacchi, an analyst with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bacchi initiated coverage of Hypermarcas' bonds on Tuesday with an "underweight" recommendation.

"RIGHT BUT DIFFICULT"

The company's woes highlight just how quickly confidence in Brazil's economy is eroding as signs of strain start showing after years of fast growth. Bond and stock investors now worry that the takeover frenzy that made Hypermarcas the biggest producer of condoms, lotions and diapers in Brazil overstretched the firm.

Bergamo told Valor Economico newspaper on Tuesday that the decision to cut payment terms and discounts to large clients was "absolutely right."

Still, the slow reduction of inventory by wholesalers and retailers as well as drug stores hampered sales and operational margins in the last quarter.

Compared with a pro forma measure, sales of pharmaceutical goods tumbled 11 percent, while those of home cleaning goods and foods sank 12 percent. The company sold 12.6 percent less in beauty care products in the period.

"While the commercial strategy to improve terms of trade, profitability, and cash flow generation is a positive goal from a credit perspective, the implementation has proved difficult and, ultimately, has not improved leverage yet," Juan C. Cruz, a corporate bond analyst with Barclays Capital in New York.

The company set an EBITDA forecast of 700 million reais ($400 million) for this year, down from 900 million reais, and of at least 850 million reais for next year. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)