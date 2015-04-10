UPDATE 2-IMF sees Brazil economy shrinking, growth hinging on austerity

(Adds IMF recommendations on Petrobras, tax reform,
productivity)
By Alonso Soto
GOIANIA, Brazil April 10 The Brazilian economy
will likely shrink this year, but the South American country
could return to growth in 2016 if it succeeds in boosting
investor confidence with its austerity drive, the International
Monetary Fund said on Friday.
The IMF lowered its 2015 forecast for Brazil's economic
performance to a 1 percent contraction from the 0.3 percent
growth it forecast in January due to tighter fiscal and monetary
policies and a drop in investment by state-run oil company
Petrobras.
The IMF said an "immediate priority" for Brazil's recovery
is swift resolution of problems at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally called. A massive political kickback
scandal at the company has forced it to cut back investment and
has paralyzed work by its construction and engineering
contractors.
The IMF said implementation of austerity measures is crucial
for Brazil to regain the trust of investors so it can bolster
growth.
"Determined implementation of these measures should help
restore confidence and foster a recovery in growth and
investment in due course," the IMF said in a press release
following an assessment of Brazil's financial and economic
situation by its executive directors.
Faced with an imminent recession, President Dilma Rousseff
has embarked on an aggressive drive to cut public spending and
raise taxes to balance the government's overdrawn accounts.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told a business group in the
central Brazilian city of Goiania on Friday that the
belt-tightening is needed to guarantee sustainable growth in the
world's No. 7 economy.
To achieve its fiscal goals this year the Brazilian
government need "ambitious, front-loaded measures," the IMF
said.
The IMF praised a decision to end a policy of funneling
taxpayer money into state banks for subsidized lending that was
implemented by Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva to spur growth in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
It also backed the government's new focus on cutting
current government spending and tax exemptions to allow room for
priority spending on investment and social programs.
Brazil must simplify its tax system and reform its pension
and wage indexation systems to reduce fiscal pressures, it said.
Supply-side reforms are critical for boosting economic
productivity and priority should be given to investment in
infrastructure and expanding the private sector's role, the IMF
recommended.
It welcomed Brazil's scaling down of its daily foreign
exchange intervention program and said use of the program should
remain limited to allow for further depreciation of the
country's currency.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Peter Galloway)