Brazil finmin official says inflation to fall in 2013-report

* Recent tax cuts should lower inflation pressure-Barbosa
* Sees economic growth speeding to 4-5 pct in 2013
SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Recently announced tax cuts on
electricity should ensure inflation in Brazil remains under
control in 2013, the finance ministry's No. 2 official said in
an interview published Sunday.
"This measure guarantees inflation of under 5 percent next
year," Nelson Barbosa told local newspaper Folha De S. Paulo,
adding that "with the measures we're taking, it's possible to
visualize growth of between 4 and 5 percent next year."
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced sweeping cuts
to electricity rates on Thursday in a new effort to bring needed
relief to local industries that are losing market share to
foreign competitors that enjoy lower costs.
Barbosa told Folha that the measures would also contribute
to a 0.58 percentage point reduction in inflation rates by the
end of 2013. Higher food prices in August fueled Brazil's
inflation to its fastest pace for the month since 2007, data
showed on Wednesday, boosting annual inflation to
5.24 percent from 5.20 percent in the 12 months through July.
"With this measure ... inflation will converge to the center
of the target at the end of next year," Barbosa told Folha,
referring to the official government inflation target of 4.5
percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Barbosa's comments echo those of central bank policymakers,
who said they were confident the sluggish economy would pick up
speed in the coming months and that the pace of annual inflation
would slow following the temporary spike in food prices,
according to minutes released Thursday from the bank's last
monetary policy meeting.