Brazil finmin official says inflation to fall in 2013-report

* Recent tax cuts should lower inflation pressure-Barbosa

* Sees economic growth speeding to 4-5 pct in 2013

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Recently announced tax cuts on electricity should ensure inflation in Brazil remains under control in 2013, the finance ministry's No. 2 official said in an interview published Sunday.

"This measure guarantees inflation of under 5 percent next year," Nelson Barbosa told local newspaper Folha De S. Paulo, adding that "with the measures we're taking, it's possible to visualize growth of between 4 and 5 percent next year."

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced sweeping cuts to electricity rates on Thursday in a new effort to bring needed relief to local industries that are losing market share to foreign competitors that enjoy lower costs.

Barbosa told Folha that the measures would also contribute to a 0.58 percentage point reduction in inflation rates by the end of 2013. Higher food prices in August fueled Brazil's inflation to its fastest pace for the month since 2007, data showed on Wednesday, boosting annual inflation to 5.24 percent from 5.20 percent in the 12 months through July.

"With this measure ... inflation will converge to the center of the target at the end of next year," Barbosa told Folha, referring to the official government inflation target of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Barbosa's comments echo those of central bank policymakers, who said they were confident the sluggish economy would pick up speed in the coming months and that the pace of annual inflation would slow following the temporary spike in food prices, according to minutes released Thursday from the bank's last monetary policy meeting.