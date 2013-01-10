版本:
Brazil inflation seen easing throughout 2013-cenbank chief

SAO PAULO Jan 10 Price increases are likely to stoke inflation in Brazil in the short term but the consumer price index should ease throughout 2013, Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday.

Tombini made the forecast in a statement discussing Brazil's inflation rate for 2012, which ended the year at 5.84 percent, within the government's target range.

