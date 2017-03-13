France's Vinci submits bids in Brazil airports auction -source

SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.

At least three groups have submitted bids in the auction ahead of a 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) deadline. The bids will be unsealed on Thursday, when the government awards the rights to operate airports in Porto Alegre, Florianopolis, Fortaleza and Salvador. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)