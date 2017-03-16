版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 23:01 BJT

Fraport, Vinci, Zurich Airport win rights to four Brazil airports

SAO PAULO, March 16 German airport operator Fraport AG won the rights to operate Brazil's Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airports on Thursday, beating out French group Vinci SA and Zurich Airport with bids of 425 million reais ($137 million) and 291 million reais, respectively, at a government auction.

Zurich won the operating license for the Florianopolis airport with a bid of 83 million reais, beating out Vinci, which took the concession for the Salvador airport with the lone bid of 661 million reais.

($1 = 3.1117 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐